ProShare Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,694,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

