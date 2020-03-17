BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at $2,679,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Davita by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after buying an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Davita by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,541,000 after buying an additional 252,888 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 368,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 241,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Davita by 1,459.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 222,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

