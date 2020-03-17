NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of POR opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

