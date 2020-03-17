New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Lawrence J. Savarese Purchases 3,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

