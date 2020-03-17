Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,080.

Arthur Lee Havener Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$36.36 and a 52 week high of C$51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.86.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

