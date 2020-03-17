PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman Purchases 1,004 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $19,929.40. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. PetIQ Inc has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a PE ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
