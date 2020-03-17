PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman Purchases 1,004 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $19,929.40. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. PetIQ Inc has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a PE ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 27.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

