NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

NextCure stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $676.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1,642.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 48,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Analyst Recommendations for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

