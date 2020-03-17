Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Steven Robert Greathouse Acquires 415 Shares

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Steven Robert Greathouse purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTO stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.75 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

