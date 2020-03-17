Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Steven Robert Greathouse Acquires 415 Shares

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Steven Robert Greathouse purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTO stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.75 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Director Lawrence J. Savarese Purchases 3,000 Shares
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Director Lawrence J. Savarese Purchases 3,000 Shares
OneMain Holdings Inc CEO Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 750 Shares
OneMain Holdings Inc CEO Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 750 Shares
Boardwalk REIT Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares
Boardwalk REIT Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares
PetIQ Inc General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman Purchases 1,004 Shares
PetIQ Inc General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman Purchases 1,004 Shares
NextCure Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
NextCure Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. SVP Steven Robert Greathouse Acquires 415 Shares
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. SVP Steven Robert Greathouse Acquires 415 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report