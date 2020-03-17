Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.