Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,464 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

NYSE:AHT opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

