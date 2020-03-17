Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 674,816 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674,816 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.