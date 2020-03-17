Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Raymond James by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 83,888 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 122.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

RJF stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

