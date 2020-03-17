Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Old Second Bancorp worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

