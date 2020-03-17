Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.