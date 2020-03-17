Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $492,000 Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Beazer Homes USA worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

