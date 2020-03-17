Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives GBX 8,572.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,572.50 ($112.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price target (up previously from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target for the company.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,300 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 8,625 ($113.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,884.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,506.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

