Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.00 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.56.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.36.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

