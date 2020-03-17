Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $501,000 Stake in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.06% of Jumei International worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumei International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jumei International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jumei International by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jumei International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JMEI opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumei International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jumei International Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

