Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,475 Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Armstrong Flooring worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 307.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 67.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFI opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, CEO Michel Vermette purchased 89,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $166,620.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFI. Nomura decreased their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

