Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lands’ End worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Lands’ End stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $19.29.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

