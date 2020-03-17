Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from to in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.79.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.