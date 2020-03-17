Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $544.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

