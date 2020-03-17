Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $485,000 in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPS opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.