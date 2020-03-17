Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NRIM opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

