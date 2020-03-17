Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 65,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

FDEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

