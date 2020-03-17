AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,796 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.