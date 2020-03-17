Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $517,000 in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Venator Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Venator Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Venator Materials by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

