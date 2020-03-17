25,675 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 279,291 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,696.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

