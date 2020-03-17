Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

