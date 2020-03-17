Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Waterstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.14. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

