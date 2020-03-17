49,954 Shares in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Asante Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUMP. Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

