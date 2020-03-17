Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,100 Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE MUSA opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $121.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

