AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $13,849,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,256 shares of company stock worth $12,266,413. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

