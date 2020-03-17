Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,773 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSE:SPB opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

