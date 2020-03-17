AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,006 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Spotify by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after purchasing an additional 716,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Spotify by 990.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,446,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,030,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

