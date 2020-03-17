AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,998,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $125.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average is $171.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

