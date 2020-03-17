Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $602,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 448,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

