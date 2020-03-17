Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,928 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $632.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

