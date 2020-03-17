AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

