AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Buckle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Buckle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 694,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,046,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Buckle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Buckle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.87. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

