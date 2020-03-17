Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

