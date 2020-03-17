AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

