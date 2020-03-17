AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 864,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.