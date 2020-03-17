AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLRN. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $838,533 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

