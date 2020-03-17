Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

ALDX stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

