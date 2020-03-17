AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of US Concrete worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in US Concrete by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in US Concrete by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 10,700 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $857,539 and sold 750 shares worth $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

