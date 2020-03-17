Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 209,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.