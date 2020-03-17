AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $620,000 in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 30,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,689,988 shares of company stock worth $46,263,732 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PBF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

