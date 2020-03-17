AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 47,651 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,651 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,150. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

