Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,400 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Tribune Publishing worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TPCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

TPCO stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

